JCPenney is partnering with the University Career Center to provide professional clothing at a hugely discounted price. During the event, students can purchase suits, dresses, sport coats, pants, skirts, blouses, ties and shoes to build a career wardrobe.

We are hosting this private event after the JCPenney store closes so we can give personalized attention to students and help them choose the best career wear for career fairs, internships, and job interviews. Texas Tech University Career Center staff, along with members of the JCPenney team, will be on-hand to offer insights into the latest career fashion trends, how a suit should fit, what size to buy, and how to tie a tie.



Texas Tech and Texas Tech Health Science Center undergraduate and graduate students are invited to this event.

Please bring your TTU or TTUHSC photo id.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, March 8, 2020

Time: 6:30 P.M. - 9:00 P.M.

Venue: JCPenney

If you have any questions, please email toni.d.krebbs@ttu.edu or call 806-742-2210.