On Saturday, February 22nd, TOSM staff will be installing the approved list of Banner patches and upgrades into production beginning at 9:00 a.m. CST. For the first 3 hours of the maintenance window, the production Banner database and ALL Banner-related applications (including Raiderlink) will be unavailable while core updates are applied. After the initial 3 hours, individual Banner Enterprise applications will be intermittently unavailable while those applications are upgraded. We anticipate all maintenance to be complete by 5:00 p.m. CST Posted:

2/19/2020



Dustin Jordan



dustin.jordan@ttu.edu



TTUS Tech Operating Systems Mgmt





