TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Production Banner Upgrades Saturday, Feb. 22 @ 9am CST (Raiderlink Impacted)

On Saturday, February 22nd, TOSM staff will be installing the approved list of Banner patches and upgrades into production beginning at 9:00 a.m. CST. For the first 3 hours of the maintenance window, the production Banner database and ALL Banner-related applications (including Raiderlink) will be unavailable while core updates are applied. After the initial 3 hours, individual Banner Enterprise applications will be intermittently unavailable while those applications are upgraded.  We anticipate all maintenance to be complete by 5:00 p.m. CST
Posted:
2/19/2020

Originator:
Dustin Jordan

Email:
dustin.jordan@ttu.edu

Department:
TTUS Tech Operating Systems Mgmt


Categories