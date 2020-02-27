We invite you to attend our spring Sonic Foundry Mediasite technical training and a product roadmap lunch session. Working collaboratively with our TTU IT Education Team, Sonic Foundry engineers and professionals will provide the following sessions: 10:00 – 11:30 Mediasite Technical Training Mediasite Overview

Creating and Managing your Mediasite Content in Blackboard using Channels

How to Create a Quiz 11:45 – 1:00 Lunch and Learn Mediasite Update & Roadmap

Mediasite Catch Demo

Mediasite Join Demo Sonic Foundry will provide lunch, so please RSVP by February 24th to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees. Event Details Date: Thursday, February 27 Time: 10am — 1pm Location: TLPDC 151, TTU Library 1st Floor RSVP by February 24 to itevents@ttu.edu Posted:

