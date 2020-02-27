TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Sonic Foundry Mediasite Educational Sessions on Thursday, February 27, 10am—1pm

We invite you to attend our spring Sonic Foundry Mediasite technical training and a product roadmap lunch session.  Working collaboratively with our TTU IT Education Team, Sonic Foundry engineers and professionals will provide the following sessions:

 

10:00 – 11:30                     Mediasite Technical Training

  • Mediasite Overview
  • Creating and Managing your Mediasite Content in Blackboard using Channels
  • How to Create a Quiz

11:45 – 1:00                        Lunch and Learn

  • Mediasite Update & Roadmap
  • Mediasite Catch Demo
  • Mediasite Join Demo

 

Sonic Foundry will provide lunch, so please RSVP by February 24th to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.

 

Event Details

Date: Thursday, February 27

Time: 10am — 1pm

Location: TLPDC 151, TTU Library 1st Floor

RSVP by February 24 to itevents@ttu.edu
Posted:
2/20/2020

Originator:
IT Events

Email:
itevents@ttu.edu

Department:
Technology Support

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 2/27/2020

Location:
TLPDC 151, TTU Library 1st Floor

