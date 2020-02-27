We invite you to attend our spring Sonic Foundry Mediasite technical training and a product roadmap lunch session. Working collaboratively with our TTU IT Education Team, Sonic Foundry engineers and professionals will provide the following sessions:
10:00 – 11:30 Mediasite Technical Training
- Mediasite Overview
- Creating and Managing your Mediasite Content in Blackboard using Channels
- How to Create a Quiz
11:45 – 1:00 Lunch and Learn
- Mediasite Update & Roadmap
- Mediasite Catch Demo
- Mediasite Join Demo
Sonic Foundry will provide lunch, so please RSVP by February 24th to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.
Event Details
Date: Thursday, February 27
Time: 10am — 1pm
Location: TLPDC 151, TTU Library 1st Floor
RSVP by February 24 to itevents@ttu.edu