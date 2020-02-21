



Are you a TTU Faculty member looking for funds to help you develop international, multi-institutional, and interdisciplinary research collaborations? Then this internal grant program is for you. All fields of knowledge are welcome to apply, especially those related to the mission of the International Center for Arid and Semi Arid Land Studies (ICASALS).





Funds in the amount of $2,000 per each proposal will be awarded. Activities supported include travel to visit team members, attendance to a grant writing workshop, visit with potential funding agencies, hiring a grant writer, etc.





For the application template, guidelines, and submission information, please visit this link.





For any questions, please contact Laura Bilbao, Associate Director of International Grants, at laura.bilbao@ttu.edu.