TTU MVP Green Zone Module I: Core Training is open to all faculty and staff members as the first module of veterans’ advocacy training and a prerequisite for all other modules. This program is designed to assist faculty and staff to better serve student veterans and their family members on campus. Attendees will learn about the transition issues veterans face as they leave military service and enter campus life, specific information about Texas Tech's veteran students, and insight about campus and community resources.

Green Zone Module I must be taken before subsequent training modules can be scheduled. Other modules include the following: Understanding Benefits, Mental Health, Disability Support Services, Advising Veterans, Hiring Veterans and Special Topics. For more information or link to register, visit www.mvp.ttu.edu, under Events & Calendar, click ‘Green Zone’ or register directly through the TLPDC website: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc. Log in with your eRaider Credentials to register. Click on ‘All Events’, scroll to search for Green Zone.