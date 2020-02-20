



The issue that was causing intermittent connectivity issues with Skype for Business has been resolved by IT Division staff and Microsoft engineers last night. IT staff are continuing to monitor the systems. Thank you for your patience. If you are still experiencing problems connecting to Skype for Business, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

