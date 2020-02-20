On Sunday, February 23rd TOSM Enterprise Systems will be installing the latest security patches applicable to our Production Banner application servers. We will begin this maintenance at 6PM CST. The maintenance is expected to last 2-3 hours. As the Production Banner Application Servers are being patched, Banner integration with the following services will be intermittently unavailable:



• Advise

• Recruiter

• Blackboard

• Xtender

• Workflow

• eInvoice

• BEP/BRIM

• BRM

• Student Self Service 9.x

• HSC Labor Redistribution

• Channels

• ORS for Research

