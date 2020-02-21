|
Want to get paid to drive? Transportation and Parking Services is now hiring shuttle van drivers for the Raider Ride service! We offer flexible hours and competitive pay. Hours of operation are from 6:00 p.m. to 2:45 a.m. Transportation and Parking Services provides the vehicle and all equipment and training needed to navigate Lubbock and campus streets! For more information or to apply, email transportation@ttu.edu.
Must be 18, a Texas Tech University student, and have had a driver's license for two years or more.
