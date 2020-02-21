TRIO Student Support Services is a federally funded program that assists first-generation, low-income, and/or students with disabilities succeed at Texas Tech. We provide academic support, graduate school advising, financial advising, career development and more.





Position Description: Provide direct service to college students in small groups (3-10 students) and individual sessions. Tutors will work closely with students, staff, and professors to support the academic development of students and to promote college persistence and graduation. Tutors are also required to support other program activities such as office management, event management, facilitating sessions, monitoring students and other duties as assigned.





Requirements: At least 60-college hours completed, with an A or B grade in the subject area tutoring; ability to thoroughly explain course material to students. Must be available a few evenings during the week and some weekends. Must be available to work Summer 2020.



