Monday: Smoked Sliced Brisket Sandwich with Fries, tots, or onion rings and a 24oz drink $8.99



Tuesday: Beef Nachos with lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, sour cream, and a 24oz drink $7.99

Wednesday: Chili Cheese Dogs with Fries, tots, or onion rings and a 24oz drink 1 chili dog $5.99 2 Chili dogs $7.99

Thursday: Beef fajita burrito with chips, queso and a 24oz drink $9.29



Friday: Bacon Cheese Burger with fries, tots, or onion rings and a 24oz drink $8.99









2/24/2020



Adrian Rodriguez



redraider.rodriguez@ttu.edu



Animal and Food Sciences





