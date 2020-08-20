This hands on, workshop-based class, sponsored by Human Resources, takes you on the journey to FIND YOUR WHY. Based on the book by bestselling authors, Simon Sinek, David Mead & Peter Docker, we are given a step by step guide to discovering the “deep-seated purpose, cause or belief that is the source of our passion and inspiration.”

Join us on August 20, 2020 from 8:15am-12:00pm in Doak Conference Center Room 156 for this practical guide to discovering you purpose! Limited seats available.

Please register through Cornerstone via https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu.