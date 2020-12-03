Students interested in applying for the Sustainability Scholarship must complete the application and submit it by March 22, 2020 to the Selection Committee. The recipient(s) will be announced April 2020. There will be twenty five (25) - $1000.00 scholarships awarded to students living on campus for the 2020-2021 school year and fifteen (15) - $1000 scholarships to full-time students for the 2020-2021 year. The scholarship is to be applied $500 per semester to your University account for the following academic year.



The following minimum criteria must be met for students applying who live on campus:

You agree to live on campus with dining plan for the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semester.

You agree to allow University Student Housing to use your picture (if taken) for marketing purposes.

You agree to release your photo to University Student Housing for marketing purposes if you win the scholarship.

You agree to maintain full time status each semester (12 hours undergraduate and 9 hours graduate).

You MUST NOT be employed by University Student Housing for the term in which the scholarship would be awarded.

The following minimum criteria must be met for students applying who live off campus:

You agree to allow University Student Housing to use your picture (if taken) for marketing purposes.

You agree to release your photo to University Student housing form marketing purposes if you win the scholarship

You agree to maintain full time status each semester (12 hours undergraduate and 9 hours graduate).

You MUST NOT be employed by University Student Housing for the term in which the scholarship would be awarded.

to apply. If you have questions please email

