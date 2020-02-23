Our office is hosting a three-day Big 12 LGBTQIA & Allies Summit in the SUB from March 6th-8th. The Summit brings together college students, faculty, staff, and community members who are committed to inclusion, access, and equity within higher education and beyond. Our goal is to disseminate information about initiatives that promote the well being of the LGBTQIA community on this campus as well as provide a space for members of the LGBTQIA community to network with one another.





For more information about the Summit, go to our website! https://www.depts.ttu.edu/lgbtqia/big12.php