SUMMER I Study Abroad 2020 to REIMS-France LAST CALL!

Applications are open until March 2! Must have a full year of French minimum.

Cost $3,900. 6 credit hours in FRENCH only: for 2301-02 or 4000 level. Dates: May 31-June 30, 2019. SPACE IS LIMITED! P ROGRAM FEE INCLUDES: Stays at Residence twenty Breakfast & Lunch Excursions Some textbooks Bus pass in Reims PROGRAM FEE DOES NOT INCLUDE: TTU tuition (6hrs) Airfare to/from France Meals on excursions and weekends Textbooks for upper-level students All dinners Personal spending money Insurance Education Abroad fee ($200) Optional weekend in Deauville, Normandy ($500) TO APPLY: http://ttu-sa.terradotta.com/?go=CMLLFrench FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Dr. Carole Edwards carole.edwards@ttu.edu

Posted:

2/25/2020



Originator:

Carole Edwards



Email:

carole.edwards@ttu.edu



Department:

Classical and Modern Lang and Lit



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 3/2/2020



Location:

Foreign Language Building



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

