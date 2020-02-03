Applications are open until March 2! Must have a full year of French minimum.
Cost $3,900. 6 credit hours in FRENCH only: for 2301-02 or 4000 level. Dates: May 31-June 30, 2019. SPACE IS LIMITED!
PROGRAM FEE INCLUDES:
Stays at Residence twenty
Breakfast & Lunch
Excursions
Some textbooks
Bus pass in Reims
PROGRAM FEE DOES NOT INCLUDE:
TTU tuition (6hrs)
Airfare to/from France
Meals on excursions and weekends
Textbooks for upper-level students
All dinners
Personal spending money
Insurance
Education Abroad fee ($200)
Optional weekend in Deauville, Normandy ($500)
TO APPLY:
http://ttu-sa.terradotta.com/?go=CMLLFrench
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Dr. Carole Edwards carole.edwards@ttu.edu