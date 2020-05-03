Join the Catholic Student Association for two talks by renowned Speaker on Emotional Virtue, Sarah Swafford. The first talk, entitled, "Relationships: It's Complicated" begins at 6:30pm. In it, Sarah targets this battle within by setting forth a vision for virtue in the twenty-first century, one that focuses on beginning with the end in mind, building what will last, and staying off the “Emoticoaster.” The second talk, entitled, "Drama-Free Relationships" begins at 8:30pm. In it, Sarah takes the audience through what she calls “The Natural Progression of a Relationship.” Sorting out the “Gray Areas” of talking, texting, and hanging out, Sarah lays out a roadmap for relationships—always beginning with the end in mind. If you would like to learn about and grow in Emotional Virtue, grab a friend, and come out to the John Saleh Catholic Student Center (2217 Main St, Lubbock, TX 79401). All are welcome!

2/25/2020



Zachary Torma



zachary.torma@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 6:15 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Date: 3/5/2020



2217 Main St, Lubbock, TX 79401



Lectures & Seminars

Student Organization


