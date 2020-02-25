Our next seminar will be Tuesday, February 25th, at 5:00 PM in Math 115. Below is the information regarding the seminar.



Title: The Challenge of Math in Games

Speaker: Nathan Dortch



Abstract: It's safe to say that video games are more popular today than they've ever been before. Likewise, thanks to constantly improving technology making a video game is arguably easier than it's ever been before. These two factors combined mean that the video game market is booming, and almost anyone - from the biggest publisher to a lone guy coding from his parents' basement - can throw their hat in the ring now. Making a game is easy - any idiot can cobble together some Unity store assets and sell it - but making a good game requires more than just coding ability. It requires creativity, effort, and a surprising amount of math. The gameplay is just as important, if not more so, than the story or graphics – and a few badly thought out numbers can throw off the balance of even the most intricate and otherwise fun games. So, in order to help my own games avoid such pitfalls, I’ve been researching the many games that came before to find out what worked and what did not, and where the math behind them led to both elegant, engaging gameplay and frustratingly broken experiences, sometimes within the same game.



This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

2/25/2020



Originator:

Xueting Xia



Email:

xueting.xia@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 2/25/2020



Location:

Math building 115



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Student Organization

