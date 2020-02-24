Texas Tech University faculty and staff members are invited to nominate up to two (2) students for the Presidential Leadership and Globally Engaged scholarships. Nominations are now open for both scholarships and more information and the nominations form can be accessed at http://www.ttu.edu/administration/president/scholarships/index.php . The nomination period will close Friday, February 28, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. CST. Currently enrolled undergraduate students are eligible to be nominated and regional campus students are eligible. For more information, please contact carla.lovelace@ttu.edu Posted:

2/24/2020



Originator:

Carla Lovelace



Email:

carla.lovelace@ttu.edu



Department:

President's Office





Categories

Academic

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

