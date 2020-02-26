Women’s & Gender Studies is celebrating



Throughout the month of March we will tell the stories of women's achievements as integral to the fabric of our history by using an online quiz game, created by the National Women's History Alliance, focusing on the history of women and women's achievements. Texas Tech University is celebrating Women's History Month by showcasing women past, present and future. Taking inspiration from the National Women's History Alliance (NWHA), we honor women who helped create a better world for the times in which they lived as well as for future generations.





Here are a few suggestions for getting ready for celebrating National Women's History Month in your community:

Ask your children’s teacher what is planned for National Women’s History Month.

Suggest that your local newspaper, radio and TV programs honor teachers.

Email a copy of the Press Kit, which you'll find in the Women's History Month section on the NWHA website, to your local newspapers, radio stations, your organization's newsletter editor, commentators on talk radio, and TV programs like Oprah, Ellen, Tyra, Rachel Ray or any of the morning show programs. Give them as much information as possible and help them spread the word.

Order the Women Inspiring Innovation Through Imagination electronic logo or stickers and include it on all your correspondence, planning, and program material.

Plan a reception, luncheon, or event that honors women in your community who are pioneering roles models whose lives need to be part of the historic record.

Invite a woman from history to be at your celebration program. See the NWHA listings of Women's History Performers. There may be a performer in your community that you can plan a special program with or one of the listed State or National Performers can travel across the country to be at your event.

Invite a special speaker. See the NWHA listings of Authors and Presenters or Our Distinguished Speakers Bureau these presenters can make history come alive with their intellect and enthusiastic presentation about a specific area of women’s History.



Contact your local high school or college and ask one of their most dynamic teachers in the fields of science, technology, engineering, or math (STEM) to come and speak to your group about the importance of these fields in the 21st century.

Order a copy of the Bio Booklet/Speech for March from the NWHA webstore to read at your event. You can also order a copy sent via email.

Remember you are welcome to use all the information posted on the https://nationalwomenshistoryalliance.org/. Please credit the site whenever possible. Here are a few suggestions for getting ready for celebrating National Women's History Month in your community: Want to learn about what factors contributed to the emergence of women's history? Read



You can also join our group page on



You can also join our group page on Facebook and Twitter @TTUWGS

Events: check out our calendar for more details on events during the month; http://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/EventCalendar.php

