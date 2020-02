Want to learn more about TTU's Define American Chapter and/or how you can get involved in the 2020 Census? Come on out to our second meeting of the semester TODAY, February 27th at 5 pm in the Canyon room (2nd floor SUB) where we will have a Census Partnership Specialist give a presentation about ways to be involved! Also, like our page on Facebook to receive more information about future events.

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.