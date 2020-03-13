Hello Everyone:





We would like to invite all advisors to our department's PSS Advisor's Open House. We would like to show our appreciation for all TTU Academic Advisors by offering coffiee, cookies, and various breakfast items and to present information regarding our PSS 1411 (Principles of Horticulture) and PSS 2401 (Introductory Entomology) courses which fulfill the Natural Science Elective and PSS 2310 (Floral Design) course which fulfills the Creative Arts Elective for Texas Tech undergraduate students.





Please plan to attend our come and go event Friday, March 13, 2020 from 7:30am to 9:00am at the Department of Plant and Soil Science (PSS) Greenhouse Complex and Gardens (just north of the United Supermarket Arena). In addition to receiving information regarding PSS 1411, PSS 2401, and PSS 2310 classes, tours will be available of the greenhouse facilities (see the hydroponics system used by PSS 1411 labs) and the greenhouse gardens. Each attendee will also receive a plant and other items courtesy of the PSS Department.





Please feel free to contact Diann Merriman to RSVP or if you have questions.

diann.merriman@ttu.edu or 806-834-7044