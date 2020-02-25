A research team at the College of Media and Communication is looking for undergraduate participants for a social media study. If you would like to participate, please e-mail Janice.Cho@ttu.edu



A brief online survey (30 minutes) will be used to determine if you are eligible to join the study. If you are able to join the study, you will be using your smart phone to complete 4 short surveys (5 minutes each) every day for 7 days. If you miss less than 2 short surveys, you will earn $24 cash. If you never miss any report, you will enter a drawing of an additional $50 cash for 20 winners.

Your participation and data are completely confidential.



If you would like to participate in the study, please e-mail your name to Janice.Cho@ttu.edu



This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.