Save the date! Literary Lubbock Thursday, April 30, 2020 5:30 – 8:00 PM McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center 2521 17th St Lubbock, TX 79409 Texas Tech University Press proudly presents an evening of dining and literary fellowship benefiting the Grover E. Murray Studies in the American Southwest, a book series published by Texas Tech University Press Emcee -- Andy Wilkinson Book Presentations Justin Simundson Crooked Bamboo: A Memoir from Inside the Diem Regime Adán Medrano "Don't Count the Tortillas": The Art of Texas Mexican Cooking Margaret Vugrin Life, Purpose, and Vision: A Fiftieth Anniversary History of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Brian Griggs Opus in Brick and Stone: The Architectural and Planning Heritage of Texas Tech University Robert Giovannetti Raider Power: Texas Tech's Journey from Unranked to the Final Four Reception? |? Seated Dinner? |? Book Signings Tickets $50 each On Sale Until April 23 $1,000 Sponsorship tables Deadline April 15 Call TTU Press at 806.742.2982 or order online at https://give2tech.ejoinme.org/literarylubbock2020 to reserve your seats today Posted:

2/27/2020



Time: 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 4/30/2020



McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center



