The Residence Halls Association is proud to bring you Mardi Gras Party!! We will be hosting the event in the Chitwood Lobby and the Chitwood Classroom from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm. There will be mardi gras masks, beads, live jazz music, fun facts about Mardi Gras, Cajun food and so much more! So let all of your friends know and come on out to a great event!!! We look forward to seeing you there!