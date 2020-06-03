TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Come on out to the RHA Mardi Gras Party!!
On March 6th from 5-8 pm in the Chitwood Classroom/Lobby, RHA will be hosting a Mardi Gras party for any and all residents!! There will be authentic Cajun food, Mardi Gras beads and masks, live jazz, and much more!!! So invite all of your friends for a one of a kind event!! We can't wait to see everyone there!!!
Posted:
2/26/2020

Originator:
Abigail Kerner

Email:
abigail.kerner@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 3/6/2020

Location:
Chitwood Lobby/Classroom

Categories