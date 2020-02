Hello! We're a small volunteer-focused organization and our first general meeting is taking place this Sunday at 1 PM in the library on campus. Join us to learn more about building your service hours or just to see what we're about! Sponsored by the Tech Empowerment Program, a registered student organization. Posted:

2/28/2020



Originator:

Oromidayo Akinnagbe



Email:

oromidayo.akinnagbe@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Date: 3/1/2020



Location:

TTU Library, Room 404, stacks



