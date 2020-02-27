STUDENT INTERSECTIONAL LEADERSHIP COUNCIL

Join Student Intersectional Leadership Council TODAY, February 27 at 5:30 p.m. for our first meeting of the semester in Doak Hall 120. We will be talking about our plans for the semester and discussing what SILC can do to support the community. Whether you're a regular student or a student leader, we're inviting all members of the community to be a part of SILC's efforts and shape how our community will improve access, equity, and inclusion. Come meet our representatives, find out how you can get involved, and meet other students from diverse backgrounds!





WHO WE ARE: SILC is a group of student leaders who represent seven different but overlapping communities at Texas Tech - Black & African, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian, Pacific Islander, Desi, & Arab (APIDA), International, LGBTQIA+, and Women. We work with students and leaders across the community to build coalition and relationships, celebrate heritage and cultural difference, and empower the student voice. We host meetings which are open to the public every other Thursday at 5 p.m.







SILC is available by e-mail at silc@ttu.edu and on Twitter and Instagram @TTUSILC.

