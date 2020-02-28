Student Intersectional Leadership Council
Join Student Intersectional Leadership Council (SILC) in planning Women's HERstory Month! We will be hosting committee meetings throughout the month of February to bring together student and academic organizations across campus and share our ideas. This March 2020 will be a big celebration of the contributions of women throughout history, so don't miss out!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Contact Blessen Brocke at blessen.brocke@ttu.edu
for more details about the committee meetings. You may also e-mail our organization at silc@ttu.edu with any questions.
