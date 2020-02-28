Student Intersectional Leadership Council

Join Student Intersectional Leadership Council (SILC) in planning Women's HERstory Month! We will be hosting committee meetings throughout the month of February to bring together student and academic organizations across campus and share our ideas. This March 2020 will be a big celebration of the contributions of women throughout history, so don't miss out!



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Contact Blessen Brocke at Contact Blessen Brocke at blessen.brocke@ttu.edu for more details about the committee meetings. You may also e-mail our organization at silc@ttu.edu with any questions.

2/28/2020



Originator:

Gil Caley



Email:

gil.caley@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 2/28/2020



Location:

SUB Masked Rider Room



