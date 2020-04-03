The University Writing Center is excited to offer you an opportunity to join our family. On March 4th from 4:00 until 6:00 pm, join us for an Open House event in the English/Philosophy Building, Room 175, where you can meet our staff and get more information about job openings at the UWC.





We are looking to fill several Student Assistant and Peer Tutor positions, and you can become part of the family, regardless of your major! We value diversity in every sense of the word, and we strongly encourage both undergraduate and graduate students of various backgrounds and educational profiles to come see us.





For details, email Sava.Kolev@ttu.edu.