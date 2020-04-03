|
This free event will start with a reception (snacks and refreshments) 6:30 PM - 7:00 PM. The speaker presentation is 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM, and will feature students, faculty, and staff who are experts in the areas of mental health, addiction, and recovery. This is an interdisciplinary event, offering presenters from the TTU School of Law, the TTUHSC School of Medicine, and the TTU Community, Family and Addiction Sciences Department. Also featured is Greg Hamsch, LMSW, who is the Executive Director of the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) Texas. We hope you can join us for this special evening.
2/25/2020
Ann Casiraghi
ann.m.casiraghi@ttu.edu
Ctr for Collegiate Recov Com CCRC
Time: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Date: 3/4/2020
Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities
