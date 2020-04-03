TTU HomeTechAnnounce

March Forth for Mental Health Rally
This free event will start with a reception (snacks and refreshments) 6:30 PM - 7:00 PM. The speaker presentation is 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM, and will feature students, faculty, and staff who are experts in the areas of mental health, addiction, and recovery. This is an interdisciplinary event, offering presenters from the TTU School of Law, the TTUHSC School of Medicine, and the TTU Community, Family and Addiction Sciences Department. Also featured is Greg Hamsch, LMSW, who is the Executive Director of the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) Texas. We hope you can join us for this special evening.       
Posted:
2/25/2020

Originator:
Ann Casiraghi

Email:
ann.m.casiraghi@ttu.edu

Department:
Ctr for Collegiate Recov Com CCRC

Event Information
Time: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Date: 3/4/2020

Location:
Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities

