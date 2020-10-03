Students get your TAXES prepared for FREE with Red to Black® Peer Financial Coaching!

Did you work last year? If so, March 10th – 12th, Red to Black® Peer Financial Coaching will host CCAV Lubbock as they bring their expertise from the leading Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program on the South Plains. We’ll be located in the Student Union Building in front of the Copy/Mail from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm each of these days. You can either drop off your information using our valet services or get your taxes prepared on site. If you have any questions, please email us at redtoblack@ttu.edu.

