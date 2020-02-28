Please join us for our next Astronight monthly public outreach event that will take place at the Science Building.





Come join the TTU Physics & Astronomy department for an evening of exploration and discovery! This month's Astronight, our monthly public outreach event, will feature:





* A short and accessible general-audiences talk by a Prof. Tom Maccarone entitled "From GPS to Leap Years: Astronomers as the World's Timekeepers".





* Physics and Astronomy activities for scientists of all ages.





* Telescope Viewing (weather permitting).





Talks begin at 8 PM (Science Building 7) and the activities and telescope viewing are drop-in from 8 PM until 10 PM. Parking is free after 8 PM.



