Astronight: why we have leap years, and why astronomers are the real Time Lords?
Please join us for our next Astronight monthly public outreach event that will take place at the Science Building. 

Come join the TTU Physics & Astronomy department for an evening of exploration and discovery! This month's Astronight, our monthly public outreach event, will feature: 

* A short and accessible general-audiences talk by a Prof. Tom Maccarone entitled "From GPS to Leap Years: Astronomers as the World's Timekeepers".

* Physics and Astronomy activities for scientists of all ages.

* Telescope Viewing (weather permitting).

Talks begin at 8 PM (Science Building 7) and the activities and telescope viewing are drop-in from 8 PM until 10 PM. Parking is free after 8 PM.
2/25/2020

Valsamo Antoniou

Vallia.Antoniou@ttu.edu

Physics

Time: 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Date: 2/28/2020

Science Building

