Join the 48th annual Lubbock Lake Landmark Quaternary Regional Research program this summer for a transformative experience in field research. Over six-weeks volunteers will participate in field data collection through excavation, survey, and note taking. Volunteers will also gain knowledge of how to use a GPS base station, total station survey equipment, and an unmanned aerial vehicle. These advanced technologies are used to document both the natural and cultural heritage. Interested? Please visit the Lubbock Lake Landmark website for more information. Posted:

2/28/2020



Originator:

Daniel Tyler



Email:

daniel.tyler@ttu.edu



Department:

Museum





Categories

Academic

