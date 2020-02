Women's Night is this Friday Feb. 28 from 8-10pm at TTU Recreation Center.

This FREE event is open to all women and will include the following: Soft Long sleeve shirts

Fitness classes such as Paddleboard Yoga and Nap+Relax+and Restore

Puppies from the Lubbock Animal Shelter

Food Samples and Demos

Open Gym time

Lots of Giveaways and Much, Much More.... ***Men's Night will be March 6th



Questions? Please email Kami.Waden@ttu.edu.







2/26/2020



Johanna Valencia



johanna.valencia@ttu.edu



Recreational Sports





Rec Sports Programming