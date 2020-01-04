Texas Tech University is now a nomination institution for the Whiting Public Engagement Program. There are two programs for 2021-2022: $50k fellowship and $10k seed grant.

Both programs are designed for early-career faculty in the humanities, including law, archaeology, and other non-traditional humanities disciplines.

This is a limited submission competition; each institution can nominate only one person for each of the two programs. Faculty who wish to be considered as TTU's nominee for either program can fine more information and submit the required materials here

Deadline: 04/01/2020 Questions may be sent to Dr. Abigail Swingen Posted:

