DUE TO THE COVID-19 EMERGENCY, THE WHITING FOUNDATION HAS EXTENDED ITS DEADLINE. AS A RESULT, TEXAS TECH HAS EXTENDED OUR INTERNAL DEADLINE TO MAY 1, 2020.





Both programs are designed for early-career faculty in the humanities, including law, archaeology, and other non-traditional humanities disciplines.





This is a limited submission competition; each institution can nominate only one person for each of the two programs. Faculty who wish to be considered as TTU's nominee for either program can find more information and submit the required materials here





New Internal Deadline: 05/01/2020

Questions may be sent to Dr. Abigail Swingen

Texas Tech University is now a nominating institution for the Whiting Public Engagement Program. There are two programs for 2021-2022: $50k fellowship and $10k seed grant.