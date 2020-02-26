A second section of HDFS 2311 (D02) has just opened as the first section filled up quickly. If you are interested in early childhood this is a great course! The course will look at the education of young children, discuss policies, and introduce students to concepts and ideas related to the early childhood classroom. The course differs from most HDFS childhood courses as it focuses less on development, and more on the ways that society and education impact children beginning in early childhood. The course allows students to explore ideas related to policies that impact children in the classroom, as well as consider the different educational approaches to learning.