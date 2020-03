Graduate Ambassadors are graduate students from a variety of disciplines and backgrounds who serve as official ambassadors of the Texas Tech Graduate School. Members of this prestigious organization work closely with Graduate School administrators and assist with student recruitment, graduate student life, students events, and so much more.





https://portal.grad.ttu.edu/grad-center/texas-tech-graduate-ambassadors-2020/. Interested students can apply and find more information on the Graduate Center website or by visiting





For more information, please contact Mari Baeza at maryellen.baeza@ttu.edu.