Please join us on Monday evening and hear from our guest speaker, the Operation Manager from the Nurturing Center of Lubbock. She will be speaking on how we can help the men and women in our community who are facing an unplanned pregnancy, including the resources their facility has to offer: pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, counseling, prenatal care, car seats, parenting classes and more. Snacks will be provided! Sponsored by Raiders Defending Life, a registered student organization. Posted:

2/26/2020



Originator:

Megan Moses



Email:

megan.e.moses@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:15 PM - 7:15 PM

Event Date: 3/2/2020



Location:

Student Union Building Traditions Room



