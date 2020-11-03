The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to attend a monthly lecture series on issues related to global health and building healthy communities.





FREE lunch will be provided to the first 50 attendees!





Ethics of short-term medical relief trips





• Speaker: Susie Park, MBA, Pharm.D. Candidate

• Date: Wednesday, March 11th

• Time: 12:00 noon CT

• Location: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (3601 4th ST) Academic Classroom Building room 120





Susie Park is a fourth-year student at TTUHSC’s School of Pharmacy on the Abilene campus. She’s involved with multiple professional organizations, including Pediatric Pharmacy Association (PPA), the Foundation of International Relief of Children (FIMRC), President’s Select, and Phi Lambda Sigma. Her most recent medical relief trip was to Namwianga, Zambia to help with rural pop-up clinics.





There are certain ethical obligations we have as healthcare professionals when we choose to travel globally and care for the medically underserved in other countries. The goal of this presentation is to discuss a few aspects to consider when practicing abroad on medical relief trips.





This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary. Meals will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.





For more information about the lecture series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health, email globalhealth@ttuhsc, or call 806-743-2901.