For more information on the production or to purchase tickets, click here. Preview performance is Wednesday, March 4th at 7:30pm in the new Black Box Theatre (2812 18th Street). Performances will take place on Thursday, March 5th-Saturday, March 7th at 7:30pm.





PREVIEWS: Each production offers a free special TTU student performance called a “Preview Performance.” Students with a valid TTU ID may attend at no charge. All preview performances begin at 7:30 P.M.

STUDENT RESERVE: A block of tickets has been reserved for students for every season performance. Student Reserve tickets are distributed beginning one hour before curtain of every public performance. Students must present a valid TTU ID to receive one free ticket to the reserved seating area.

STUDENT RUSH: Student Rush will be made available only after all Student Reserve tickets have been issued. The House Manager (or designee) will direct students to the Student Rush sign-up sheet. Just prior to curtain time for the performance, the House Manager will count the number of unsold/unoccupied seats. Those students who have signed up for Student Rush will be seated on a “first come, first served” basis beginning with the first signature and so on. Students who sign up for Student Rush must present a valid TTU ID. Students who are seated in seats that patrons have paid for and claim after the curtain has gone up must surrender these seats to the paying patron and find another seat, if available.

COST: $5 RESERVED SEATS FOR STUDENT FOR PUBLIC PERFORMANCES Reduced-price $5 student tickets. With a valid TTU I.D., a student may purchase up to 2 tickets at $5 each. Reserved seating must be prepaid by cash, check, or credit card - online, over the phone ((806) 742-3603) or in person.