RISA is a professional student organization, focused on careers in technology. The technical and professional skills our members acquire help them secure jobs at companies like USAA, PwC, and BNSF. RISA hosts professional development workshops, technical courses, and networking events to help members hone their skills. Join or start a committee to gain specialized experience in an area of your interest. Semester dues are only $15, and active members can have their future dues waived. To apply for membership, visit our website thisisrisa.org .

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.