The 2020 Texas Tech Alumni Association Excellence Grant will be open for submissions beginning Monday, March 2. Any college or department may apply for one of two $10,000 awards. Applicants may apply ONLINE on the TTAA website:

Https://www.texastechalumni.org/excellence-grant





The deadline to submit your application for consideration in April 30, 2020. For more information, contact Chris Snead at 834-3419.