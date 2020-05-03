Serving in the Peace Corps is a great way to immerse yourself in a new culture, learn a new language, and have the experience of a lifetime.
Join us at this information session to:
-Learn about volunteer experiences
-Ask questions about service
-Gain tips to guide you through the application process
When: Thursday, March 5, 2020
11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Where: TTU University Career Center (next to Sam's West in the Wiggins Complex)
Presentation Room
For more information, contact Maria Goodfellow at mgoodfellow@peacecorps.gov