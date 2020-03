FREE Meditation Session



This Tuesday 3/3 Tech Meditation Club will be hosting a FREE guided Sound Bath Meditation at 7:30 pm in the Senate Room in the SUB. No RSVP, just pop by!



For any questions or concerns please contact Madison Hanson at Madison.s.hanson@ttu.edu



This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

Posted:

3/2/2020



Originator:

Madison Hanson



Email:

madison.s.hanson@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Time: 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Time: 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Date: 3/3/2020



Location:

Senate Room in SUB



