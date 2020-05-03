TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Raider Ride Survey

Provide your feedback for the Raider Ride shuttle service! Raider Ride is looking to improve and we need your feedback! Please participate in a short survey to help us understand the best ways to help YOU!

Take the survey here!
Posted:
3/5/2020

Originator:
Andrew Rowe

Email:
Andrew.Rowe@ttu.edu

Department:
University Student Housing


