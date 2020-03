We will be hosting a GradSWE Panel TODAY at 6:30pm in ECE 101. If you are wondering about furthering your education, or have questions, this is where you need to be! Come listen to the insight these select individuals have to offer regarding Graduate School. Free food will be provided! If you have any questions, please email ttuwomen.engineers@gmail.com.

Sponsored by the Society of Women Engineers, a registered student organization.