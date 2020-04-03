We are pleased to welcome to the 2020 Céfiro Conference. The conference will explore how different areas of study – academic disciplines -- engage in a dialogue with literatures, cultures and languages. We welcome proposals that feature perspectives from the Sciences, Technologies, Engineering, the Arts and the Humanities (STEM/STEAM and beyond) intersecting with the Latin American and Iberian Worlds in what concerns the study of literatures, cultures, and linguistics.

Please visit our website: https://cefiro2020.weebly.com/ to check our program.