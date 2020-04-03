TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
XXI Annual Céfiro Conference
We are pleased to welcome to the 2020 Céfiro Conference. The conference will explore how different areas of study – academic disciplines -- engage in a dialogue with literatures, cultures and languages. We welcome proposals that feature perspectives from the Sciences, Technologies, Engineering, the Arts and the Humanities (STEM/STEAM and beyond) intersecting with the Latin American and Iberian Worlds in what concerns the study of literatures, cultures, and linguistics.

Please visit our website: https://cefiro2020.weebly.com/ to check our program.


This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
3/4/2020

Originator:
Cecilia Palacio Ribon

Email:
Cecilia.Palacio-Ribon@ttu.edu

Department:
Classical and Modern Lang and Lit


Categories