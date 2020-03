Join College Connect as a paid camp counselor during Summer I or Summer II. Attend our Info Sessions to learn more about what our counselors will be doing March 9th from 2-3 in Holden 38 March 10th from 3-4 in MCOM 155 March 11th from 4-5 in MCOM 155 March 12th from 3:30-4:30 in MCOM 155 March 13th from 3-4 in MCOM 155 Internship Credit is also available for those who require it. Posted:

3/6/2020



Ashley Cowgill



ashley.cowgill@ttu.edu



College Connect





Student Employment/Career Opportunities