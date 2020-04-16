Dr. Robert Jensen (Journalism Emeritus Professor from the University of Texas) is coming to Texas Tech for two free lectures!

He will be giving two presentations on Thursday, April 16 which will be open to all students, faculty, staff, and the general public.





"Beyond Multiculturalism" TLPDC Library Room 151 at 2-3 PM





“Pornographic Distortions: The Struggle for Intimacy in the 21st Century” Education Building (Basement - Room 001) at 6-7 PM

Robert Jensen will discuss how the pornography industry creates sexist and racist images for profit, and the corrosive effects of a pornography-saturated culture on our sexual imaginations. This presentation does NOT include any sexually explicit images.





Here is more information about Dr. Jensen:

https://robertwjensen.org/





These events are co-sponsored with the Humanities Center.