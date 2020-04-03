The Tech Ice Hockey Club can give you the experience to continue your ice hockey career at a high level of competition. We compete in the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) against other college teams across Texas and the Southwest such as UT, TCU, Texas State, A&M, Northern Arizona, and the Air Force Academy. If you would like to continue playing hockey please visit us on social media. We have Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Or you can email our president at Ethan.Stufflebeam@ttu.edu

